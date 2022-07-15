Ready for the weekend? Planning starts here...

Late day showers and storms, some will continue past sunset. Scattered showers will develop along the front across SE GA then fueled by the sea breeze, pushing west of I-95 late afternoon, or evening. Showers with storms will linger past sunset. Locally heavy rainfall, flooding, gusty wind, and frequent lightning strikes are possible in stronger storms.

Tonight: Showers continue past sunset through late tonight. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Cloudy with rounds or showers, storms, 50-70 percent inland, 30-40 percent along our sandy shores. A warm morning with patchy fog and wake up temperatures in the 70s. Partly cloudy skies will become cloudy with scattered showers and storms, locally heavy rain expected. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along the beaches. Wind S/SE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Unsettled pattern through the weekend. Rounds of locally heavy rainfall, temporary urban and neighborhood flooding possible.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate for NE FL, Low for SE GA

Sunrise: 6:35 am

Sunset: 8:30 pm