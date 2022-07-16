Summer showers with brief breaks of sunshine

Talk about a damp weekend! Definitely a good time to stay inside, relax, and maybe catch up on some laundry or your favorite Netflix show. Due to the cloud cover and showers our highs are well below average in the 80s and even 70s in some locations.

Saturday: Cloudy with showers and storms, locally heavy rain expected. Majority of the widespread rainfall sits across NE FL. Impacts include heavy rainfall, a few rumbles of thunder and localized flooding possible. Some locations have seen 1-3 inches of rainfall since this morning, please do not drive through flooded roadways.

Overnight: We’ll dry out with partly cloudy skies and seasonal lows in the 70s.

Sunday: Another cloudy day with showers pushing onshore later morning/afternoon. Daytime highs will sit slightly below average in the upper 80s.

Looking ahead: Unsettled pattern follows us into the beginning of the work week. Expect rounds of locally heavy rainfall, temporary urban and neighborhood flooding possible.