88º

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

Exact Track 4D is tracking showers across NE FL and SE GA

Hot week ahead

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
TODAY

Showers have reached Ware county in SE GA and continue across areas of Columbia county in NE FL.  So far thunderstorms have remained isolated, but I do expect the rumble of thunder as the sea breeze crosses Highway 301 to the beaches.  Locally heavy downpours possible as the sea breezes collide near and along I-95 and the beaches.  Showers and storms will fade after sunset.

Today:  Showers with storms, some locally heavy, got an early start near the Big Bend and I-75.  These will continue across Highway 301, around noon through 2 p.m. then ending around sunset as they move offshore.  Rain chances, 60-70 percent.  Highs in the upper 80s to low 90 inland, upper 80s along our beaches.  Wind SW 10-15 mph.

Tuesday:  Partly cloudy with showers, storms, 30-50 percent.  A mild morning with patchy fog and wake up temperatures in the 70s.  Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms, some locally heavy.  Afternoon highs in the low 90s.  Wind S/SW 15-20 mph.

Looking ahead:  A drier workweek with the heat and humidity combining for possible heat advisories late this week.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate for NE FL, Moderate for SE GA

12pm 88

3pm 91

5pm 88

8pm 84

10pm 82

11pm 81

Sunrise: 6:37 am

Sunset:  8:29 pm

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

The Morning Show forecaster, comic foil, culinary expert, home improvement expert and beer connoisseur.

email

facebook

twitter