Exact Track 4D is tracking showers across NE FL and SE GA

Showers have reached Ware county in SE GA and continue across areas of Columbia county in NE FL. So far thunderstorms have remained isolated, but I do expect the rumble of thunder as the sea breeze crosses Highway 301 to the beaches. Locally heavy downpours possible as the sea breezes collide near and along I-95 and the beaches. Showers and storms will fade after sunset.
Today: Showers with storms, some locally heavy, got an early start near the Big Bend and I-75. These will continue across Highway 301, around noon through 2 p.m. then ending around sunset as they move offshore. Rain chances, 60-70 percent. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90 inland, upper 80s along our beaches. Wind SW 10-15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with showers, storms, 30-50 percent. A mild morning with patchy fog and wake up temperatures in the 70s. Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms, some locally heavy. Afternoon highs in the low 90s. Wind S/SW 15-20 mph.
Looking ahead: A drier workweek with the heat and humidity combining for possible heat advisories late this week.
Rip Currents risk: Moderate for NE FL, Moderate for SE GA
12pm 88
3pm 91
5pm 88
8pm 84
10pm 82
11pm 81
Sunrise: 6:37 am
Sunset: 8:29 pm