Soaring afternoon highs, late day showers, storms

A slower start to our stormy weather, temperatures will still sizzle. Feels Like temperatures will range from 100-105 degrees. Showers and storms will get a later start today and then linger later tonight. Locally heavy rainfall, isolated flooding and strong wind gusts remain the main hazards.

Today: Showers with storms, some locally heavy, 30-50 percent. Showers, storms will spread across NE FL and SE GA mainly after 3 p.m. then fade around 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight. Highs in the low to mid 90 inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Feels like temperatures 100-105 degrees. Wind S/SE 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and hot with showers, storms, 40-60 percent. A mild, muggy morning with patchy fog and wake up temperatures in the 70s. Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms, some locally heavy. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our sandy shores. Feels Like 100-105. Wind S/SE 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: The unsettled pattern continues with scattered showers, storms through the weekend.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate for NE FL, SE GA

7am 72

8am 77

10am 85

11am 87

12pm 89

3pm 94

5pm 91

8pm 84

10pm 82

11pm 81

Sunrise: 6:39 am

Sunset: 8:27 pm