Bring on the summer heat and sea breeze showers

Happy Saturday! We’re waking up to some beautiful conditions with sunshine across the board and temperatures in the 70s. Through the weekend we will settle into a summer-like pattern with daytime highs in the mid to low 90s, feel-like temperatures near the triple digits and daily sea breeze showers and storms.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with daytime highs climbing into the seasonal low 90s and isolated showers and storms. Sea breeze showers will develop after lunch between the 3pm-8pm timeframe. Showers will move inland and will be capable of producing heavy rainfall, lightning and small hail.

Overnight: We’ll dry out after sunset with lows dropping into the seasonal low 70s.

Sunday: Another typical summer day with highs in the 90s and afternoon showers and storms likely. A great day for the Weather Authority App!

Looking Ahead: Summer heat continues into the work week with highs in the 90s and daily rain chances.