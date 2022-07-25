77º

Summer pattern continues, hot with showers, storms

Seasonal temperatures, showers

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

TODAY

Hot and dry across the area with scattered showers and isolated storms developing after 1 p.m.  Feels Like temperatures will range from 100-105 degrees.  Locally heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts and frequent lightning remain the main hazards.

Today:  Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated storms, some locally heavy, 20-30 percent.  Showers, storms will spread across inland NE FL and SE GA mainly after 1 p.m. then fade around sunset.8 p.m.  Highs in the low 90 inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches.  Feels like temperatures 100-105 degrees.  Wind S/SE 10-15 mph.

Tuesday:  Partly cloudy and hot with showers, storms, 20-30 percent.  Patchy fog with morning lows in the 70s.  Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms, some locally heavy developing after 2 p.m.  Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our sandy shores.  Feels Like 100-105.  Wind S/SE 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead:  Temperatures and rain chances will remain near average for this time of year.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate for NE FL, SE GA

7am 71

8am 75

10am 85

11am 87

12pm 89

3pm 92

5pm 90

8pm 84

10pm 82

11pm 81

Sunrise: 6:41 am

Sunset:  8:25 pm

