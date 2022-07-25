Summer pattern continues, hot with showers, storms

Hot and dry across the area with scattered showers and isolated storms developing after 1 p.m. Feels Like temperatures will range from 100-105 degrees. Locally heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts and frequent lightning remain the main hazards.

Today: Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated storms, some locally heavy, 20-30 percent. Showers, storms will spread across inland NE FL and SE GA mainly after 1 p.m. then fade around sunset.8 p.m. Highs in the low 90 inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Feels like temperatures 100-105 degrees. Wind S/SE 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hot with showers, storms, 20-30 percent. Patchy fog with morning lows in the 70s. Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms, some locally heavy developing after 2 p.m. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our sandy shores. Feels Like 100-105. Wind S/SE 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Temperatures and rain chances will remain near average for this time of year.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate for NE FL, SE GA

7am 71

8am 75

10am 85

11am 87

12pm 89

3pm 92

5pm 90

8pm 84

10pm 82

11pm 81

Sunrise: 6:41 am

Sunset: 8:25 pm