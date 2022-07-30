Sizzling summer heat this weekend

Happy Saturday!

Today: Mostly sunny skies with highs temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and feel-like temperatures ranging from 102°-106°. Make sure you wear sunscreen and stay hydrated! Rain chances will be low, sitting at 20% or less.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies overnight with lows dip[ping down into the mid 70s.

This Weekend: All weekend high pressure will be in control allowing temperatures to sit above normal in the mid to upper 90s inland and lower 90s along the coast. Dry air is here to stay, with a bit of haze due to some Saharan dust in the area. Rain is unlikely through Sunday. Feel-like temperatures will soar into the triple digits ranging from 102°-106° both Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances gradually increase by the middle part of next week as the heat relaxes slightly by Tuesday.