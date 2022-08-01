88º

A hot start to the week, limited rain chances

Scattered showers, storms tomorrow

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

TODAY

A lucky few will see showers and thunderstorms today.  The rest of us feel summer’s heat.  Limited rain chances today with isolated activity expected inland, mainly after 3 p.m., near and along Highway 301.  As the Atlantic sea breeze weakens, these will drift toward I-95 late tonight.

Today:  Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated storms, some locally heavy, 10-30 percent.  Showers, storms will develop mainly after 3 p.m.  Highs in the mid to upper 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches.  Feels like temperatures 100-106 degrees.  Wind SW/SE 10-15 mph.

Tuesday:  Partly cloudy and hot with scattered showers, storms, 40-60 percent for NE FL, 40-50 percent for SE GA.  Patchy fog with morning lows in the 70s.  Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated storms, some locally heavy developing after 2 p.m.  Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our sandy shores.  Feels Like 100-108.  Wind SW/S 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead:  Scattered showers with storms will become widespread Tuesday, Wednesday with temperatures returning to near seasonal values.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate for NE FL, SE GA

12pm 89

3pm 95

5pm 92

8pm 87

10pm 85

11pm 84

Sunrise: 6:45 am

Sunset:  8:20 pm

