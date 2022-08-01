A hot start to the week, limited rain chances

A lucky few will see showers and thunderstorms today. The rest of us feel summer’s heat. Limited rain chances today with isolated activity expected inland, mainly after 3 p.m., near and along Highway 301. As the Atlantic sea breeze weakens, these will drift toward I-95 late tonight.

Today: Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated storms, some locally heavy, 10-30 percent. Showers, storms will develop mainly after 3 p.m. Highs in the mid to upper 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Feels like temperatures 100-106 degrees. Wind SW/SE 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hot with scattered showers, storms, 40-60 percent for NE FL, 40-50 percent for SE GA. Patchy fog with morning lows in the 70s. Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated storms, some locally heavy developing after 2 p.m. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our sandy shores. Feels Like 100-108. Wind SW/S 5-15 mph.

Ad

Looking ahead: Scattered showers with storms will become widespread Tuesday, Wednesday with temperatures returning to near seasonal values.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate for NE FL, SE GA

12pm 89

3pm 95

5pm 92

8pm 87

10pm 85

11pm 84

Sunrise: 6:45 am

Sunset: 8:20 pm