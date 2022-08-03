A damp start leads to another afternoon of scattered showers, storms

Update: Lightning has created some issues for us this morning. We’ll be back On-Air soon.
Today: Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated storms, some locally heavy, 40-60 percent for NE FL, 30-60 percent for SE GA. Showers, storms will develop mainly after 2 p.m. with heaviest rainfall totals likely inland. Highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s along our beaches. Feels like temperatures 99-104 degrees. Wind W/SE 10-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and hot with isolated thunderstorms, 20-40 percent for NE FL and SE GA. Patchy fog with morning lows in the 70s. Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated storms, developing after 2 p.m. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s along our sandy shores. Wind S/SE 5-15 mph.
Looking ahead: Near seasonal temperatures and rain chances Thursday and Friday.
Rip Currents risk: Moderate for NE FL, SE GA
7am 72
8am 77
10am 85
11am 87
12pm 88
3pm 92
5pm 90
8pm 83
10pm 81
11pm 80
Sunrise: 6:46 am
Sunset: 8:20 pm