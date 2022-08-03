76º

A damp start leads to another afternoon of scattered showers, storms

Partly cloudy then puddles

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

TODAY

Update:  Lightning has created some issues for us this morning.  We’ll be back On-Air soon.

Today:  Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated storms, some locally heavy, 40-60 percent for NE FL, 30-60 percent for SE GA.  Showers, storms will develop mainly after 2 p.m. with heaviest rainfall totals likely inland.  Highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s along our beaches.  Feels like temperatures 99-104 degrees.  Wind W/SE 10-15 mph.

Thursday:  Partly cloudy and hot with isolated thunderstorms, 20-40 percent for NE FL and SE GA.  Patchy fog with morning lows in the 70s.  Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated storms, developing after 2 p.m.  Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s along our sandy shores.  Wind S/SE 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead:  Near seasonal temperatures and rain chances Thursday and Friday.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate for NE FL, SE GA

7am 72

8am 77

10am 85

11am 87

12pm 88

3pm 92

5pm 90

8pm 83

10pm 81

11pm 80

Sunrise: 6:46 am

Sunset:  8:20 pm

