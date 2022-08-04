Not as hot, not as wet. A break in the widespread wet weather this afternoon with near seasonal highs under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances limited to areas west of I-95 to Highway 301 from 2 p.m. through 8 p.m.

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with isolated showers, storms, 20-30 percent for inland areas of NE FL and SE GA. Isolated showers, storms will develop mainly after 2 p.m. through around 8 p.m. Highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s along our beaches. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with showers, isolated thunderstorms, 20-50 percent for NE FL and SE GA. Patchy fog with morning lows in the 70s. Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated storms, developing after 12 p.m. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s along our sandy shores. Wind S/SE 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Partly cloudy skies with near seasonal temperatures this weekend. The increasing onshore flow will keep the beaches a little cooler and drier as the sea breeze will migrate inland each day.

Ad

Rip Currents risk: Moderate for NE FL, SE GA

7am 71

8am 76

10am 85

11am 87

12pm 89

3pm 92

5pm 90

8pm 84

10pm 82

11pm 81

Sunrise: 6:47 am

Sunset: 8:18 pm