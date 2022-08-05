Showers, storms will brush the beaches then move inland

Scattered showers with storms will develop along our beaches early this morning then move inland through the afternoon before dissipating tonight. Heat and humidity will lead to Feels Like temperatures around 100-105. Rain chances possible from the sandy shore to I-75 through the day.

Today: Partly cloudy skies with isolated showers, storms, 30-60 percent for NE FL and SE GA. Isolated showers will first brush the area beaches and then slowly move inland through the afternoon. Scattered showers with storms will become widespread near and along Highway 301 to I-75 before clearing tonight. Highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s along our beaches. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, 30-50 percent for NE FL and SE GA. Patchy fog with morning lows in the 70s. Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms, developing after 2 p.m. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s along our sandy shores. Wind ESE 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers with storms this weekend with the unsettled pattern continuing Monday.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate for NE FL, SE GA

7am 74

8am 78

10am 85

11am 86

12pm 88

3pm 90

5pm 88

8pm 84

10pm 82

11pm 81

Sunrise: 6:48 am

Sunset: 8:17 pm