86º

Weather

Say hello to Sunday sunshine and showers

Danielle Uliano, Meteorologist and Forecasting Change reporter

Tags: forecast
Sunday Forecast (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Happy Sunday!

Today: Mix of sun and clouds, highs in the upper 80s along the coast and low 90s inland. We’ll see our onshore flow drag some isolated showers across the beaches with greater coverage of showers and storms by late morning moving inland toward the St. Johns River. A 40% chance of storms will build up and head west during the afternoon over inland areas with a mostly clear evening once again.

Overnight: We’ll dry out with seasonal lows in the 70s.

Looking Ahead: Monday will follow the same pattern as we start the work week with hotter temps in the mid-90s arriving by mid-week.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Danielle forecasts the weather on the weekends and reports on climate, environment and other issues during the week

email

facebook

twitter