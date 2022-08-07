Say hello to Sunday sunshine and showers

Happy Sunday!

Today: Mix of sun and clouds, highs in the upper 80s along the coast and low 90s inland. We’ll see our onshore flow drag some isolated showers across the beaches with greater coverage of showers and storms by late morning moving inland toward the St. Johns River. A 40% chance of storms will build up and head west during the afternoon over inland areas with a mostly clear evening once again.

Overnight: We’ll dry out with seasonal lows in the 70s.

Looking Ahead: Monday will follow the same pattern as we start the work week with hotter temps in the mid-90s arriving by mid-week.