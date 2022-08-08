Early start for showers, storms along our coastal counties

Showers possible early along our beaches and then later this afternoon for areas west of I-95. Scattered showers with storms will fade around sunset across our inland areas. Near seasonal temperatures will start the week.
Today: Partly cloudy skies with showers, storms, 40-60 percent for NE FL and SE GA. Isolated showers will first brush the area beaches and then slowly move inland through the afternoon. Scattered showers with storms will become widespread near and along Highway 301 to I-75 before clearing this evening. Highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s along our beaches. Wind SE 10-15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, 20-40 percent for NE FL and SE GA. Patchy fog with morning lows in the 70s. Partly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms, developing after 2 p.m. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s along our sandy shores. Wind SE 5-10 mph.
Looking ahead: Temperatures will build through the week with increasing rain chances Friday, this weekend.
Rip Currents risk: Moderate for NE FL, SE GA
7am 73
8am 76
10am 85
11am 86
12pm 88
3pm 90
5pm 88
8pm 84
10pm 82
11pm 81
Sunrise: 6:48 am
Sunset: 8:17 pm