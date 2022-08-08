Early start for showers, storms along our coastal counties

Showers possible early along our beaches and then later this afternoon for areas west of I-95. Scattered showers with storms will fade around sunset across our inland areas. Near seasonal temperatures will start the week.

Today: Partly cloudy skies with showers, storms, 40-60 percent for NE FL and SE GA. Isolated showers will first brush the area beaches and then slowly move inland through the afternoon. Scattered showers with storms will become widespread near and along Highway 301 to I-75 before clearing this evening. Highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s along our beaches. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, 20-40 percent for NE FL and SE GA. Patchy fog with morning lows in the 70s. Partly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms, developing after 2 p.m. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s along our sandy shores. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Temperatures will build through the week with increasing rain chances Friday, this weekend.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate for NE FL, SE GA

7am 73

8am 76

10am 85

11am 86

12pm 88

3pm 90

5pm 88

8pm 84

10pm 82

11pm 81

Sunrise: 6:48 am

Sunset: 8:17 pm