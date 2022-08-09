Picante for your taco Tuesday

A beautiful moon, low in the horizon starts your day. Patchy fog will give way to sunny skies then becoming partly cloudy. Showers possible around noon along the sea breeze as it moves inland. Best chances and most coverage will be between I-75 and Highway 301.

Today: Partly cloudy skies with showers, storms, 30-50 percent for NE FL and SE GA. Isolated showers will push across the beaches around noon and then slowly move inland through the evening. Scattered showers with storms will develop near and along Highway 301 to I-75 before clearing this evening. Highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s along our beaches. Wind S/SE 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, 20-50 percent for NE FL and SE GA. Patchy fog with morning lows in the 70s. Partly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms, developing after 2 p.m. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s along our sandy shores. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

Ad

Looking ahead: A hot Thursday with increasing rain coverage through Saturday.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate for NE FL, SE GA

7am 72

8am 76

10am 85

11am 87

12pm 89

3pm 92

5pm 90

8pm 85

10pm 83

11pm 82

Sunrise: 6:50 am

Sunset: 8:14 pm