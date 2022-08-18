When does a pattern feel like a rut? Rinse. Wash. Repeat.

When does a pattern start feeling like a rut? Hot and humid today with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing around noon for southeast Georgia. Showers and storms will continue to push into northeast Florida around 2 p.m. Strong to isolated storms with hail, local flooding, lots of lightning and gusty wind will be the main hazards through 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cloudy skies with patchy fog overnight.
Today: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing around noon for SE GA then after 2 p.m. for NE FL, 50-70 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, upper 80s along the beaches. Wind NW/NE: 5-15 mph.
Friday: Patchy fog with partly cloudy skies then becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers, storms, 70-80 percent. Morning lows in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, upper 80s along our sandy shores. Wind SW/SE 5-10 mph.
Looking ahead: Locally heavy rounds of rain possible Friday with sea breeze showers, storms this weekend.
7am 71
8am 76
10am 85
11am 87
12pm 89
3pm 91
5pm 89
8pm 83
10pm 81
11pm 80
Sunrise: 6:55 am
Sunset: 8:05 pm