When does a pattern feel like a rut? Rinse. Wash. Repeat.

When does a pattern start feeling like a rut? Hot and humid today with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing around noon for southeast Georgia. Showers and storms will continue to push into northeast Florida around 2 p.m. Strong to isolated storms with hail, local flooding, lots of lightning and gusty wind will be the main hazards through 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cloudy skies with patchy fog overnight.

Today: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing around noon for SE GA then after 2 p.m. for NE FL, 50-70 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, upper 80s along the beaches. Wind NW/NE: 5-15 mph.

Friday: Patchy fog with partly cloudy skies then becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers, storms, 70-80 percent. Morning lows in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, upper 80s along our sandy shores. Wind SW/SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Locally heavy rounds of rain possible Friday with sea breeze showers, storms this weekend.

7am 71

8am 76

10am 85

11am 87

12pm 89

3pm 91

5pm 89

8pm 83

10pm 81

11pm 80

Sunrise: 6:55 am

Sunset: 8:05 pm