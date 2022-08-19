Hurricane drought about to come to an end as Danielle could form rapidly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The last tropical cyclone in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin was on July 2nd, when Colin formed and dissipated in 18 hours. Womp, womp, in my 40 years watching the tropics, this “shorty” would have never been named until the recent decade. Technology and strict adherence to what defines a tropical cyclone have added quite a few named systems that would have never been named in the past. Interestingly, even as we have seen a rapid increase in named tropical cyclones each season, we have only seen a slight uptick in the number of hurricanes and major hurricanes.

Ok, more on that later; Invest area 99L is located in the Bay of Campeche, just off the Mexican coastline. This has become well organized, and the National Hurricane Center, as of 5 pm Friday gives this a 80% chance it will develop over the next two days. They also sent a hurricane hunter to investigate the system during the afternoon on Friday. They found gusty winds, but no closed circulation, so this is still unnamed, for now.

Likely to become better organized tonight this system, should it become Danielle would be another “shorty,” lasting less than 24 hours as this system will quickly move onshore south of Tuxpan, Mexico, by Sunday. Heavy rains and flooding will be the most significant impact this system will bring to Mexico.

But will it become “Danielle”?

The hurricane hunters and the radars along the Mexican coastline (very few operating there) will make the final determination.

Yet, in my eyes, this will become Danielle just before making landfall (and immediately dissipate once over land) this weekend, ending the tropical cyclone drought we have seen over the past six weeks.

Footnote: There was another similar system last weekend that powered up just before making landfall across South Texas, another “shorty” that could have been counted to this year’s anticipated hyperactive hurricane season but came ashore too soon to be named.

* Correction the system is designated 99L, not 92L as previously reported.