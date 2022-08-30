Forget the flip flops, you may need flippers

The word for the day is: Deluge!

We are saturated. The air is wet. The ground is wet. I need a snorkel and fins to do yardwork! Cloudy skies with patchy areas of dense fog this morning followed by rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall is likely between Highway 301 to I-95. Flooding, lightning and gusty wind will be the main hazards.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing around 11 a.m. then becoming widespread after 2 p.m., 70-80 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s inland, mid to upper 80s along the beaches. Wind SW/S: 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, storms, some locally heavy. Patchy fog with partly cloudy skies then becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers, storms, 50-70 percent. Morning lows in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along our sandy shores. Wind SW/S 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Rounds or wet weather expected as the workweek pattern remains unsettled.

7am 75

8am 78

10am 83

11am 85

12pm 87

3pm 89

5pm 85

8pm 83

10pm 81

11pm 80

Sunrise: 7:02 am

Sunset: 7:52 pm