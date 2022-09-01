79º

Danielle weakens to a Tropical Storm

Tropical Storm Danielle

At 5:00 a.m. the center of Tropical Storm Danielle was located near latitude 46.8 North, longitude 32.0 West. Danielle is moving toward the northeast near 16 mph. A slow counterclockwise turn is forecast today and Friday, followed by a motion toward the southeast over the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 70 mph with higher gusts. Danielle is expected to slowly weaken and transition to a post-tropical cyclone today, with further weakening anticipated through the weekend.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 220 miles from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 976 mb or 28.82 inches.

