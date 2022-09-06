Temperatures and pollen are rising

A calm quiet start to the day. Skies will become partly cloudy with isolated showers, storms possible after 3 p.m. Best chances will be west of I-95 to Highway 301. Above normal highs, but no records.

Today: Partly cloudy and HOT! Showers and thunderstorms develop around 3 p.m., 20-30 percent. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along the beaches. Wind W/SE: 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy skies with showers, storms, 20-40 percent. Patchy fog then becoming partly cloudy with showers, storms possible inland after 2 p.m. Morning lows in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, 80s to low 90s along our sandy shores. Wind W/SE 5-10 mph.

Sniffles and sneezes? Pollen count is 8.4. It’s the grass and weeds...

Looking ahead: Widespread rain chances return Thursday and continue through the weekend.

7am 75

8am 78

10am 85

11am 87

12pm 90

3pm 94

5pm 91

8pm 85

10pm 83

11pm 80

Sunrise: 7:06 am

Sunset: 7:43 pm