A hot Hump day then a return to a wet pattern

A warm and dry start to your Hump day. Sunny skies will become partly cloudy with the chance of showers and storms developing late afternoon through early evening. Skies will clear this evening with patchy fog forming overnight.

Today: Partly cloudy and HOT! Showers and thunderstorms develop around 2 p.m., 20-40 percent. Showers and storms expected mainly south of I-10 this afternoon, drifting toward I-95 this evening. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along the beaches. Wind NW/SE: 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Widespread scattered showers, storms. Partly cloudy skies with patchy fog will start the day. Skies will become cloudy through the afternoon with scattered showers and storms, 70-80 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along our sandy shores.

Looking ahead: The wet pattern returns Thursday and continues through Sunday. Widespread rounds of rain, some locally heavy will result in flooding.

7am 74

8am 77

10am 85

11am 87

12pm 90

3pm 94

5pm 91

8pm 85

10pm 82

11pm 81

Sunrise: 7:07 am

Sunset: 7:42 pm