Split at the border, partly cloudy skies north, showers linger south

A drier day for southeast Georgia as the cold front hits the brakes over northeast Florida. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of late day showers north of the state. South of the line, scattered showers with storms will develop this afternoon. Lingering showers will continue through around 10 p.m.

Today: Showers with thunderstorms, 50-60 percent for NE FL, 20-40 percent for SE GA. Partly sunny to partly cloudy skies with showers becoming scattered during the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall could lead to isolated flooding. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind W/SW 10 - 15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and pleasant for SE GA, showers continue across NE FL. Scattered afternoon showers and storms, 40-50 percent, 20 percent for SE GA. Morning lows in the 60s to 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind NW/NE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Northeast wind returns...

7am 73

8am 77

10am 81

11am 83

12pm 85

3pm 87

5pm 84

8pm 80

10pm 78

11pm 77

Sunrise: 7:10 am

Sunset: 7:34 pm