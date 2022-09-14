Brief break in humidity Wednesday morning

Good evening! After another humid and stormy day we’re drying out tonight. Our “cool front” will continue to sink south tonight, dropping our humidity and leaving those north of the front with beautiful (less humid) weather come Wednesday morning.

Tonight: Drying out with lows dipping into the seasonal low 70s for NE FL and 60s across SE GA.

Wednesday: Behind the front Wednesday morning will be beautiful! Those inland, especially across SE GA will see morning lows in the mid 60s with those closer to I-10 in Florida dipping into the upper 60s low 70s. The big difference will be the humidity! We’ll also drop our rain chances with any shower activity sitting closer to the front south of I-10. Daytime highs will settle into the 80s.

Looking Ahead: The front will lift north by the end of the week increasing our rain chances heading into the weekend.