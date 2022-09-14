Sunny skies for SE GA, NE FL remains soggy

Sunny skies for southeast Georgia while northeast Florida will see partly cloudy skies with showers and storms. The onshore flow returns with scattered showers, storms along our coastal counties, including Clay and Putnam counties. A similar pattern is expected Thursday with widespread rain chances developing Friday.

Today: Drier under sunny skies for southeast Georgia. Partly cloudy to partly sunny with showers with thunderstorms for NE FL, 30-60. Showers with thunderstorms develop after 2 p.m. Locally heavy rainfall could lead to flooding. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind N/NE 10 - 15 mph.

Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy for SE GA, showers, storms continue across NE FL. Scattered afternoon showers and storms, 40-60 percent, 20-30 percent for SE GA along the Golden Isles. Morning lows in the 60s to 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind N/NE 15-20 mph, with stronger gusts.

Looking ahead: Increasing onshore wind with scattered showers, storms and areas of rain through Saturday. Rip currents risk will be high today and likely through the weekend with the increasing northeasterly flow.

7am 73

8am 76

10am 79

11am 81

12pm 84

3pm 87

5pm 85

8pm 80

10pm 78

11pm 77

Sunrise: 7:11 am

Sunset: 7:33 pm