Tropics: One to watch

Showers and thunderstorms have increased a little during the past several hours in association with a tropical wave located a little less than 900 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Although environmental conditions are only marginally conducive, some additional development of this system is possible and a tropical depression could form during the next couple of days.

This system is expected to move westward to west-northwestward over the tropical Atlantic and it is expected to be near the Leeward Islands Friday. Interests in the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system.

Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent

Formation chance through 5 days...medium...50 percent