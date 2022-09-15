Showers will soak the beaches, more to come tonight

Scattered showers and downpours continue over portions of St. Johns county. Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies over northeast Florida. Sunny skies and warmer temperatures for southeast Georgia. An increasing onshore flow will lead scattered showers, storms to our local beaches. Widespread rain chances spread across the entire area Friday, Saturday.

Today: Sunny skies for southeast Georgia. Partly cloudy to partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms for NE FL, 20-30. Showers with thunderstorms develop after noon. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind N/NE 10 - 15 mph.

Friday: Scattered showers and storms continue across NE FL with showers, storms developing late for SE GA. Scattered afternoon showers and storms for NE FL, 50-70 percent, 30-40 percent for SE GA. Morning lows in the 60s to 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind N/NE 15-20 mph.

Looking ahead: Onshore wind with scattered showers, storms and areas of rain through Saturday. Partly cloudy with less rain coverage Sunday. Rip currents risk will be high today and likely through the weekend.

12pm 84

3pm 85

5pm 83

8pm 80

10pm 78

11pm 77

Sunrise: 7:11 am

Sunset: 7:32 pm