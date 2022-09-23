79º

Great weather is here before Florida faces a hurricane next week

David Heckard, Weather Authority Assistant Chief Meteorologist, Jacksonville

A passing cold front has whipped up the winds and wiped out the heat today. Sunny skies cover most areas except for a few clouds over southern areas today.

Cooler highs reach the upper 70s along the Georgia coast to 80s across NE FL today.

Onshore NE winds 15-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will cause rip currents and a high surf advisory is in effect.

Tonight’s skies will be mostly clear with lows from the mid 60s inland to the low to mid 70s along the coast.

Tropical Depression 9 model track paths.

Tropical Depression 9 is set to become Hurricane Hermine which is forecasted to hit the southern Florida peninsula Tuesday. The dry weather this weekend will be a good time to get prepared for the likely rain and wind that will reach north Florida from the hurricane by the middle part of next week.

