Hot and dry today, Hurricane Ian impacts Tuesday, this week

A hot and dry start to the week. It’s a great day to prepare your house for the arrival of Hurricane Ian. Partly cloudy skies with an increasing southeasterly flow. Mostly clear tonight. Clouds will increase tomorrow with rain arriving during the afternoon, evening.

Today: Sunny, breezy and hot. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, 80s along our sandy shores. Wind SE 10-15 mph. Mostly clear and cool tonight with light wind.

Tuesday: Becoming cloudy with showers, storms late afternoon, evening. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind NE 10-15 mph with higher gusts. Rain continues overnight.

Looking ahead: Tropical impact from Hurricane Ian. Flooding at times of high tides along all tidal water bodies. Flooding due to rain, possible amounts, 6 inches to 1 foot. Wind, increasing in strength through late Thursday.

7am 66

8am 69

9am 75

10am 80

11am 84

12pm 87

3pm 92

5pm 89

8pm 80

10pm 78

11pm 78

Sunrise: 7:17 am

Sunset: 7:18 pm