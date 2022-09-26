Hot and dry today, Hurricane Ian impacts Tuesday, this week

A hot and dry start to the week. It’s a great day to prepare your house for the arrival of Hurricane Ian. Partly cloudy skies with an increasing southeasterly flow. Mostly clear tonight. Clouds will increase tomorrow with rain arriving during the afternoon, evening.
Today: Sunny, breezy and hot. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, 80s along our sandy shores. Wind SE 10-15 mph. Mostly clear and cool tonight with light wind.
Tuesday: Becoming cloudy with showers, storms late afternoon, evening. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind NE 10-15 mph with higher gusts. Rain continues overnight.
Looking ahead: Tropical impact from Hurricane Ian. Flooding at times of high tides along all tidal water bodies. Flooding due to rain, possible amounts, 6 inches to 1 foot. Wind, increasing in strength through late Thursday.
7am 66
8am 69
9am 75
10am 80
11am 84
12pm 87
3pm 92
5pm 89
8pm 80
10pm 78
11pm 78
Sunrise: 7:17 am
Sunset: 7:18 pm