A nice day for hurricane prep, rain starts late tonight

Partly cloudy, warm and breezy today with a few showers possible along our beaches and coastal counties. Clouds will build through the day with rain expected late tonight. Rounds of rain through Wednesday with increasing wind.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and breezy with showers possible along coastal counties. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind NE 10-15 mph with higher gusts. Showers turn to rain overnight.

Wednesday: Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy, breezy and wet. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind NE 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Looking ahead: Tropical impact from Hurricane Ian. Flooding at times of high tides along all tidal water bodies. Flooding due to rain, possible amounts, 6 inches to 1 foot with some areas topping 15 inches. Wind, increasing in strength through late Thursday.

7am 70

8am 72

9am 74

10am 78

11am 81

12pm 83

3pm 86

5pm 83

8pm 79

10pm 77

11pm 76

Sunrise: 7:18 am

Sunset: 7:17 pm