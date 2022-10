This weekend has been long overdue. Enjoy it while you can.

Sunday night brings light winds and mostly clear skies with an overnight temperature in the low 60s.

Monday morning, as you begin the work week and the kids go back to school; you may want a light jacket.

Monday afternoon temperatures will peak in the mid 70s.

If you want to go outdoors, this is the week to do it.

Remember, the rip current risk remains for the next 24 to 48 hours at a moderate level.