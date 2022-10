Highs in the mid 70s and low 80s for this week

If you have been looking forward to less humidity and no rain, this is a near perfect week for you.

For the beginning of the work week highs will be in the mid to upper 70s or low 80s.

There is a small chance for rain on Tuesday that would only impact a small section of the coast. The chance for rain is less than 20 percent.

Expect mornings to be chilly in the low to mid 60s.