At 500 a.m. the center of Tropical Depression Twelve was located near latitude 15.8 North, longitude 31.2 West. The depression is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph and a general motion toward the northwest is expected through Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast and the system is expected to dissipate in a couple of days.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb or 29.74 inches.