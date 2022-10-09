More warm weather and no rain for extended weekend

For those of you that will have Monday off as a holiday, you can enjoy another day of highs in the lower to mid 80s and overnight temperatures in the mid to lower 60s, with no rain.

However, rain chances return during mid-week.

If you are headed back to work tomorrow, Monday begins in the mid 60s and by the afternoon temperatures will peak in the mid 80s.

There is a chance for overcast clouds in the morning but those should dissipate by the afternoon.

If you are driving late tonight, be aware of potential coastal fog into the early morning.

Looking ahead, there is a slight chance for rain Tuesday through Thursday but should dry out by Friday.