Slow clearing continues, showers possible late

Cloudy to overcast skies will continue clearing, becoming partly cloudy with showers possible tonight. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies tonight. Scattered showers and storms return Wednesday.

Tuesday: Patchy fog early then partly cloudy with a few showers possible, 20 percent. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, low 80s along our beaches. Wind NE 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy overnight with patchy fog.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, storms, 60-80 percent. Morning lows in the 60s to 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind NE/SE 10-15 mph. Scattered showers with storms will develop early and continue through late evening.

Looking ahead: Thursday will start with scattered showers, storms followed by clearing skies through late afternoon, early evening.

Hazards: Flooding will continue along the River basin at times of high tide. Coastal Flood Advisories and Warnings continue through early tomorrow.

12pm 79

3pm 84

5pm 81

8pm 78

10pm 76

11pm 75

Sunrise: 7:26 am

Sunset: 7:00 pm