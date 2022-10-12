Overcast, dry for now, rain returns late

Cloudy skies with showers near and along our beaches and coastal counties. Scattered showers with storms return tonight with widespread areas of rain and embedded thunderstorms. Models continue to show clearing Thursday afternoon followed by sunny skies.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, storms, 60-80 percent. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind ENE 10-15 mph. Scattered showers with storms will develop early and continue through late evening.

Thursday: Scattered showers with storms early then clearing after noon to 2 p.m., 50-80 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to 70s. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Wind W/SW 5-10 mph. Mostly clear and cool overnight.

Looking ahead: The sun returns for your finally Friday with near seasonal temperatures through the weekend.

Hazards: Flooding will continue along the River basin at times of high tide. Coastal Flood Advisories and Warnings continue through early Friday.

12pm 79

3pm 84

5pm 81

8pm 79

10pm 77

11pm 76

Sunrise: 7:27 am

Sunset: 6:59 pm