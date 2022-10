Take advantage of the nice weekend weather because in a couple of days it will be gone.

Saturday evening temperatures will drop into the low 60s.

Sunday morning you might want to bring a light jacket with you for the outdoors, but you will not need it in the afternoon as temperatures peak in the mid to upper 80s.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect for Putnam County until Monday at 5:00 am (EDT).

If you are headed to the beach, be cautious because a moderate rip current risk remains in effect.