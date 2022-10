For the loyal Jaguars fans headed to Sunday’s game, it will be a good day for football.

Tailgating temperatures: Inland upper 40 to low 50s in the early morning. Warming up to mid 70s by noon.

Game Kickoff at 1 p.m.: Upper 70s to low 80s

Post Game Temperature: Low 70s by 6 pm and temperatures continue to decrease after sunset