Work week begins with pleasant weather

Chance for rain mid-week

Jenese Harris, Reporter/weekend anchor

Monday begins with morning temperatures in the mid 50s and by the afternoon, temperatures will peak in the upper 70s or low 80s.

There is no rain in the forecast for Sunday evening, Monday or Tuesday.

However, Wednesday there is a chance for rain throughout that day, isolated to scattered.

There is a frontal system coming from the west with impacting as far north as the Dakotas and south to Texas, with the possibility for severe thunderstorms. As the front approaches us Wednesday there is a chance for rain.

