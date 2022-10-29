Gloomy Saturday, rain chances low for weekend

It is not the kind of weather you would want for the Georgia Florida football rivalry game, but its not a washout.

Saturday evening the low will be near the mid 60s and remain that way into Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon the temperature will peak near the high 70s or low 80s.

There is a low chance for rain Sunday early in the morning, off the coast and near the Florida/Georgia border between 8 am and 2 pm. However, most of the isolated rain will be offshore.

I do NOT recommend swimming in the ocean this weekend due to a dangerous rip current risk with rough surf.