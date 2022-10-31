Foggy start to your Halloween

Halloween starts with an eerie blanket of fog. Dense Fog Advisory through 10 a.m. across the viewing area. Warm morning lows will give way to a warm, humid afternoon. Showers possible after 2 p.m. through 6 p.m., 20 percent. Partly cloudy skies for Trick or Treat.
Monday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered showers after 2 p.m., 20 percent. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind SE 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy, light wind and fog overnight.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. A foggy start with wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Above normal afternoon highs in the 80s area wide. Partly cloudy and mild overnight under clear skies.
Looking ahead: Near seasonal temperatures Wednesday through the rest of the week.
7am 68
8am 69
9am 71
10am 75
11am 79
12pm 81
3pm 85
5pm 82
8pm 76
10pm 74
11pm 73
Sunrise: 7:40 am
Sunset: 6:40 pm