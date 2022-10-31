Foggy start to your Halloween

Halloween starts with an eerie blanket of fog. Dense Fog Advisory through 10 a.m. across the viewing area. Warm morning lows will give way to a warm, humid afternoon. Showers possible after 2 p.m. through 6 p.m., 20 percent. Partly cloudy skies for Trick or Treat.

Monday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered showers after 2 p.m., 20 percent. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind SE 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy, light wind and fog overnight.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. A foggy start with wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Above normal afternoon highs in the 80s area wide. Partly cloudy and mild overnight under clear skies.

Looking ahead: Near seasonal temperatures Wednesday through the rest of the week.

7am 68

8am 69

9am 71

10am 75

11am 79

12pm 81

3pm 85

5pm 82

8pm 76

10pm 74

11pm 73

Sunrise: 7:40 am

Sunset: 6:40 pm