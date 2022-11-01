Tropical Storm Martin forms in the North Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Martin has formed in the North Atlantic and is on track to become a hurricane later this week.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the center of Tropical Storm Martin was located 550 miles east-northeast of Bermuda. Martin is moving toward the east at 12 mph. The tropical storm is anticipated to turn toward the northeast at a faster rate of forward speed during the next two days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Martin is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday night before transitioning to a powerful extratropical system on Thursday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles from the center.

Martin is the second named storm to form this week. Lisa developed Monday morning in the central Caribbean and is expected to make landfall in Central America.

Martin is the 13th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The storm will stay in the North Atlantic, well away from land. This will not impact Florida or the United States.

Hurricane season wraps up on Nov. 30.