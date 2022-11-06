Sunday Overnight isolated showers possible through kick off

Overnight there is a low chance for isolated rain showers.

While you are tailgating a low chance for rain remains through kick-off.

Sunday will be in the low 70s, with a high in the low 80s, coupled with overcast and broken clouds throughout the day.

The isolated showers have the greatest chance of developing along the coast and Florida/Georgia border.

A high rip current risk and small craft advisory will remain in effect through the week.

We are also monitoring the tropics as two disturbances have increased chances of developing into a tropical depression or storm.

If you are still awake Sunday at two o’clock in the morning, move your clock back one hour.