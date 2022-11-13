Clearing, cooler and breezy today

A cold front will slip through the area this morning bringing a few showers and a cool, breezy afternoon. Mostly clear tonight.

Sunday: Flooding continues at times of high tide. Partly cloudy and breezy with cooler afternoon highs. Afternoon highs in the 60s. Wind NW 10-15 mph. Cooler evening and overnight temperatures under mostly clear skies.

Monday: Partly cloudy with near seasonal temperatures. A chilly start to the day. Patchy frost will be possible across southeast Georgia with upper 30s to 40s. A little warmer for northeast Florida, 40s to 50s. Partly cloudy with highs in the 60s for SE GA to 60s, 70s for NE FL. Slight chance of showers late, 20 percent. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: A series of weak cold fronts next week will bring changes to every couple days or so.

7am 65

8am 63

9am 60

10am 62

11am 63

12pm 64

3pm 66

5pm 64

8pm 55

10pm 53

11pm 52

Sunrise: 6:51 am

Sunset: 5:31 pm