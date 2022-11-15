Foggy start to a warm afternoon then much cooler days ahead

Patchy to dense fog early then partly cloudy to partly sunny skies with showers possible after noon. A mild start will lead to a warm afternoon. Showers continue overnight then clear the area early Wednesday.

Tuesday: Patchy fog early then becoming partly cloudy to partly sunny with scattered showers, 20-30 percent. Afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s for SE GA, 70s to low 80s for NE FL. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Showers possible through around 2 am then becoming cloudy and cooler. Wake up temperatures in the 50s across SE GA, 50s to 60s for NE FL. A cool afternoon under cloudy skies with highs in the 60s for SE GA, low 70s for NE FL. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Cooler temperatures with highs struggling to reach the low 60s through the weekend.

7am 61

8am 63

9am 69

10am 73

11am 76

12pm 78

3pm 80

5pm 78

8pm 70

10pm 68

11pm 67

Sunrise: 6:52 am

Sunset: 5:30 pm