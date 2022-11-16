Here’s an early look at Thanksgiving travel weather

Travelers heading to the airport. Rain and snow may be concern in parts of the country for Thanksgiving travel.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The days are ticking by as we get closer and closer to Thanksgiving.

For many, the holiday involves a plane flight or hitting the road to enjoy turkey and stuffing with friends and family.

The good news is most of the country looks to be fairly quiet, with no blockbuster storm systems expected.

The bad news is some of the worst weather may end up being over Florida.

Flying the skies

As we head into the start of Thanksgiving week, the weather actually looks fairly quiet for much of the U.S.

No major snow and storm systems are expected in the central or eastern U.S, which should help lessen any flying concerns.

If you’re heading to Northeast cities like Boston, New York or Washington, conditions look good for flying. This also true for Midwest cities like Chicago, Detroit and Cleveland.

There could some issues in the Intermountain West and the Pacific Northwest.

A developing storm system will bring rain, and even snow, to parts of Washington and Oregon on Tuesday.

This activity will likely lead to some delays at the Seattle and Portland airports.

Lighter shower activity will be possible Tuesday in northern California, which could lead to minor issues at San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento airports.

US Travel Forecast Wed PM

The storm system will begin to push southeastward on the big travel day Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Seattle could again have problems. The Denver airport may also have issues due to a chance of snow and windy conditions.

Very late on Wednesday, rain may break out over Texas, which could impact the Dallas and Houston airports.

Hitting the road

If you’re hoping in the car instead of heading to the airport, scattered showers will be a concern for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Some moisture will remain in place across much of Florida and portions of South Georgia. This will result in scattered rain showers across the area.

Florida/Georgia Travel Forecast Wed PM

For both travel days, the worst weather will be in Florida. This includes most of the major cities, like Tampa, Orlando, Miami and West Palm Beach.

Georgia will feature drier weather the further north you go. Atlanta should stay dry both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Staying in the area

If your Thanksgiving plans keep you in Northeast Florida or Southeast Georgia, scattered showers will be in the forecast on Wednesday.

Jacksonville Thanksgiving Day Forecast

For Thanksgiving Day, right now expect some clouds and scattered showers. Morning temps will be in the low 60s with afternoon highs in the low 70s.

It will also be breezy as well, so it may not be the best day to have turkey on the beach.

While most of the country will be fairly quiet for travel, rain will likely be a concern for traveling across Florida and parts of South Georgia.

We’ll have another update on the travel weather next week.