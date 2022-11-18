A warm drink with even warmer layers to start the day

Waking up to a Freeze Warning for southeast Georgia through 8 am. Not only cold, but the breeze is making chilly temperatures colder. Becoming sunny with afternoon highs well below seasonal levels.

Today: A chilly start under clear skies with a pinch from the wind. Becoming sunny with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High clouds move in tonight with chilly overnight temperatures.

Saturday: Mostly clear early with patchy fog. Becoming partly cloudy with showers possible late. Wake up temperatures in the 30s to low 40s for southeast Georgia. Clouds build through the day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds increase overnight with a chance of showers after 8pm, 10-20 percent. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers develop through the day Sunday under cloudy skies. Temperatures remain below normal. An unsettled, but warmer week ahead.

7am 39

8am 40

9am 45

10am 50

11am 53

12pm 57

3pm 61

5pm 58

8pm 47

10pm 45

11pm 44

Sunrise: 6:55 am

Sunset: 5:29 pm