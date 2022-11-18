A warm drink with even warmer layers to start the day

Waking up to a Freeze Warning for southeast Georgia through 8 am. Not only cold, but the breeze is making chilly temperatures colder. Becoming sunny with afternoon highs well below seasonal levels.
Today: A chilly start under clear skies with a pinch from the wind. Becoming sunny with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High clouds move in tonight with chilly overnight temperatures.
Saturday: Mostly clear early with patchy fog. Becoming partly cloudy with showers possible late. Wake up temperatures in the 30s to low 40s for southeast Georgia. Clouds build through the day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds increase overnight with a chance of showers after 8pm, 10-20 percent. Wind: N 5-10 mph.
Looking ahead: Scattered showers develop through the day Sunday under cloudy skies. Temperatures remain below normal. An unsettled, but warmer week ahead.
7am 39
8am 40
9am 45
10am 50
11am 53
12pm 57
3pm 61
5pm 58
8pm 47
10pm 45
11pm 44
Sunrise: 6:55 am
Sunset: 5:29 pm