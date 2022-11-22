Cool, cloudy and damp, open window days ahead

Cloudy and cool with showers developing late this afternoon, continuing overnight. Cloudy skies linger Wednesday with showers possible. Cooler temperatures through Wednesday then warmer Thanksgiving, this weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy and cool with showers developing this afternoon, 40 percent. A cool start under cloudy skies with less than seasonal temperatures. Showers will develop mainly along our coastal counties after 3 pm. Highs in the 60s area wide. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with showers possible early then a slight chance of showers through the day, 20 percent. Morning lows in the 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Cloudy and cool through Wednesday then warmer through the weekend with a slight chance of scattered showers daily.

7am 54

8am 57

9am 61

10am 64

11am 66

12pm 67

3pm 69

5pm 67

8pm 65

10pm 64

11pm 64

Sunrise: 6:58 am

Sunset: 5:27 pm