Cloudy skies at times with a shower or two possible

Mostly cloudy with a few showers today. A little warmer this afternoon with warmer days to come through the kick-off of the upcoming weekend.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible through the day, 20 percent. Afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s. Wind NE 10-15 mph inland, 15-20 mph near the sandy shores. Mostly cloudy overnight.

Thanksgiving: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies although mainly dry, 10 percent chance of showers. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s area wide. Wind NE 5-10 mph. Cloudy skies overnight.

Looking ahead: Warmer today through Saturday. A little cooler Sunday and the start of the week.

7am 54

8am 57

9am 64

10am 66

11am 68

12pm 69

3pm 70

5pm 68

8pm 67

10pm 66

11pm 65

Sunrise: 6:58 am

Sunset: 5:27 pm