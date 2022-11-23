Cloudy skies at times with a shower or two possible

Mostly cloudy with a few showers today. A little warmer this afternoon with warmer days to come through the kick-off of the upcoming weekend.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible through the day, 20 percent. Afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s. Wind NE 10-15 mph inland, 15-20 mph near the sandy shores. Mostly cloudy overnight.
Thanksgiving: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies although mainly dry, 10 percent chance of showers. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s area wide. Wind NE 5-10 mph. Cloudy skies overnight.
Looking ahead: Warmer today through Saturday. A little cooler Sunday and the start of the week.
7am 54
8am 57
9am 64
10am 66
11am 68
12pm 69
3pm 70
5pm 68
8pm 67
10pm 66
11pm 65
Sunrise: 6:58 am
Sunset: 5:27 pm