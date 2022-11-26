67º

Weather

Fog looms Saturday evening with pleasant temperatures

Fog possible evening into Sunday morning

Jenese Harris, Reporter/weekend anchor

Tags: #forecast
Fog remains Saturday evening (WJXT TV)

Saturday evening temperatures will remain in the mid 60s as the chance for fog increases from 8 pm through the early morning hours of Sunday.

Sunday begins in the mid 60s as temperatures increase from a south wind overnight.

Sunday there is a chance for thunderstorms in the late morning into early afternoon as a cold front passes through.

Sunday temperatures will peak into the mid 70s with wind gusts potentially in the 40-50 MPH range.

Rip current risk remain high and coastal erosion remains a concern.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Veteran journalist and Emmy Award winning anchor

email

facebook

twitter