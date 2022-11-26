Fog looms Saturday evening with pleasant temperatures

Saturday evening temperatures will remain in the mid 60s as the chance for fog increases from 8 pm through the early morning hours of Sunday.

Sunday begins in the mid 60s as temperatures increase from a south wind overnight.

Sunday there is a chance for thunderstorms in the late morning into early afternoon as a cold front passes through.

Sunday temperatures will peak into the mid 70s with wind gusts potentially in the 40-50 MPH range.

Rip current risk remain high and coastal erosion remains a concern.