Sunday ends pleasant before the work week

Sunday evening temperatures will drop to the upper 50s by midnight.

The work week begins pleasant.

Monday morning begins in the low 50s and warms up to the mid 70s before the end of the day.

Early morning begins partly cloudy but rain is not in the forecast.

The highest chance for rain is Wednesday with a possible storm coming through.

A small craft advisory remains in effect for Sunday evening.

Tides will be elevated along the St. Johns River.