Sunday Thunderstorm could spoil gameday

A thunderstorm moving from the west, brings us potential severe weather Sunday morning into early afternoon.

Models show the storm will impact us beginning around 10 am and leaves of our area around 4 pm.

Wind and lightning are of the greatest concern among the isolated storms within this system.

Please be mindful of this storm if you plan to be outdoors Sunday morning or early afternoon.

Anyone attending the Jaguars v. Ravens game or any other outdoor event will need to be mindful of the potential for lightning as the storm impacts our area.

Sunday temperatures will begin in the mid to upper 60s and reach the mid 70s by the afternoon.